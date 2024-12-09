Transfer portal open: Latest news, notes and analysis

The transfer portal is officially open and we have you covered with all the news, notes, and analysis from across the country. Check back here throughout the winter transfer portal window for the latest on which players are transferring and what teams are impacted.



Georgia's receiving corps is getting overhauled this offseason and Nitro Tuggle is their latest pass catcher to enter the transfer portal. Tuggle was a big recruiting win for Georgia at the time. The Indiana native chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, Florida, and Texas A&M. The full story HERE.

Cincinnati starting safety Jordan Young is entering the transfer portal. Young has started for the Bearcats for the past two seasons after transferring in from Florida. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Alabama is losing defensive lineman Hunter Osborne to the transfer portal. The Alabama native chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee, and Texas. Osborne redshirted his first season with Alabama and only saw 19 defensive snaps this season.

Texas linebacker Derion Gullette is in the transfer portal after two years with the Longhorns. The former Rivals250 prospect from the 2023 recruiting class redshirted his first season in Austin and this year he only had 11 defensive snaps.

The Razorbacks are taking some hits in this transfer portal cycle and Joshua Braun is the biggest one yet. Braun earned second team All-SEC honors last season and was the best offensive lineman for Arkansas again this season. He has one more season of eligibility and should have plenty of destinations to choose from. The full story HERE.

There is expected to a lot of turnover at Marshall this transfer cycle. Standout linebacker Jaden Yates is the latest member of the Thundering Herd to enter the transfer portal. This season he was credited with 10 quarterback pressures, 80 tackles, and 41 stops, according to PFF.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is transferring after three seasons with the Aggies. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining. Dewberry appeared in seven games as a freshman, including five starts. He’s played in every game over the last two seasons for the Aggies at both guard positions. That versatility is sure to make him a commodity in the portal. The full story HERE.

Georgia Tech standout sophomore wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has entered the transfer portal. He started all 12 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2024, recording 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton earned honorable mention All-ACC honors for his efforts. The full story HERE.

Freshman star Fluff Bothwell is transferring from South Alabama. The Alabama native should be one of the more heavily recruited transfer running backs this cycle. Bothwell ran for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries as a true freshman.

North Carolina has yet to hire their next head coach and is losing one of their best players to the transfer portal. Standout linebacker Amare Campbell is set to enter the transfer portal after a season where he terrorized opposing quarterbacks. This year he was credited with 22 quarterback pressures, eight sacks, and 72 total tackles.

Virginia Tech is losing standout defensive back Jalen Stroman to the transfer portal. The Virginia native was a budding star on the Hokies defense but sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the 2024 season. Stroman has one year of eligibility remaining.

Michigan reserve offensive lineman Andrew Gentry has entered his name into the transfer portal. A former top 100 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Gentry will have two years of eligibility remaining. The full story is HERE.

Virginia Tech veteran linebacker Keli Lawson has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Stephens City (Va.) Sherando High was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2023, and was No. 19 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” list that year. He had 80 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and seven passes defended. He set a career-high with 14 tackles against Purdue. The full story is HERE.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown took to Instagram the night before the transfer portal officially opened to announce that he will transfer after the Buckeyes finish their playoff run. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. The full story is HERE.

Darian Mensah (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)