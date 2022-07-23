Tyler Van Dyke Is Confident Going Into 2022

“We’re going to get our revenge, I promise you that,’’ Van Dyke said of last year’s 31-28 loss in Tallahassee. “The way the game ended last year it was so disappointing. … Tough loss. I think that just created a monster in us. I don’t think Coach Cristobal would be here if we won that game.”

For Miami to take that next step towards a potential conference championship and eventual College Football Playoff appearance, 'TVD' will need to live up to the hefty expectations. TVD has a high level of confidence to live up to those expectations, as his demeanor resembles the swag and bravado of Miami teams of old.

Last year's champions, the Pittsburgh Panthers, lose their star quarterback in Kenny Pickett to the NFL, and the Bilitnekoff winnner in Jordan Addison via transfer portal to USC.

In 2022, the ACC is a wide-open race. Clemson is coming off a disappointing 2021 season for their standards as of late (10-3, 6-2), and for the first time in years, looks vulnerable. With two new coordinators ( Brandon Streeter , offensive coordinator, Wes Goodwin co-defensive coordinator, and Mickey Conn , co-defensive coordinator ) and lack of consistency at quarterback, the Tigers appear to be in a transitional year.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is helping to bring excitement to Miami. It's the king of hype we have not seen since former Miami signal-caller Brady Kaaya wore the orange and green. After stepping in after an injury to incumbent starter D'Eriq King , Van Dyke put on a nine-game showing that has stirred Heisman trophy conversations.

Van Dyke started 2022 off right at the ACC Kickoff, looking and sounding like the leader Miami needs with every curve ball question and team-focused answer. Inquiries about NIL were deflected to his excitement about getting into fall camp with his guys. Heisman talk turned into looking forward to working with teammates.

Van Dyke deflected every question about him, into an answer elevating everyone else. Even when speaking about what separates him as a prospect his initial response wasn't about traits or skill set: "I would say my leadership, leading by example."

When he was asked about his supporting cast at receiver and who he relies on, the potential first round draft pick rattled off name after name:

"There's a few guys. I mean we're losing Rambo and Harley, obviously. So we have a lot of guys that need to step up and I believe in a lot of those guys. Keyshawn Smith, Xavier Restrepo, Frank Ladsen, Jacolby George, Romelo Brinson, Mike Redding. Brashard Smith is an explosive player, really fast. I think most of those guys can really step up. I'm not sure who it's gonna be, but we will see."

He added his tight ends as well, "Will [Mallory] and Elijah [Arroyo], we are really gonna rely on them to have a great year."

This role is not something new to Van Dyke.

"Growing up I was always the better player and everyone always looked up to me to impact their game and be a leader to them, so I kind of always had the confidence growing up."

TVD continues...

"Last year I was the second guy, nobody really looking up to me being that leader, being that guy," said Van Dyke on what has changed from the previous year. "Now it's totally different. People ask me questions about the offense, ask me questions on how to be a leader and it's totally different. I have embraced that role and I'm excited to help my teammates win games."

Last year, before the game against NC State Van Dyke had this to say:

"Yeah, NC State has a great defense," Van Dyke started out, "What are they? Like top something in the country, top whatever ... I mean, that doesn't matter. They're still the same guys we played last year. We put up 44 points last year on them. They have different type of wrinkles on defense.

"We feel really confident. ... I don't think they can stop us."

The expectations are high in coach Mario Cristobal's first season at Miami and Van Dyke's progression as the leader of this team will be vital in the Canes' success, his confidence is making believers out of many.

Van Dyke was named to the Davey O' Brien and Maxwell Watch lists this week.



