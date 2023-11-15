Tyler Van Dyke trusts in himself, and so do his coaches, teammates
Trust is built over time, and Tyler Van Dyke has provided many reasons not to trust him. The Miami quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions since the start of ACC play and was benched for the Florida State game in favor of true freshman Emory Williams.
Williams injured his arm on the potential go-ahead drive at the end of the FSU game, and a cold TVD entered and threw an interception on fourth down at about mid-field to end any chance of a comeback.
Despite the many errors, Mario Cristobal announced Monday that Van Dyke would be the starter for Miami's next game against Louisville, and he and the coaching staff believe that Van Dyke can return to the form that started with a 4-0 record.
"He's handled everything really well, and he has confidence from his teammates and the coaches," Cristobal said at Monday's press conference. "Being a quarterback at Miami, you got to be tough, you know? You got to have thick skin. You got to be a competitor. He's all that. He handled last week like a pro."
Van Dyke will every opportunity to rewrite the narrative that currently surrounds him on Saturday facing the 10th-ranked team in Louisville, according to the College Football Playoff committee. Van Dyke is not lacking in confidence to do so and is well aware of his faults.
"I wouldn't say confidence was really the issue. I feel I was just doing too much at certain times and making dumb mistakes in certain situations," Van Dyke said at Wednesday's Zoom press conference. "I love playing football, and I want to accomplish my dreams of, you know, playing college football and playing in the NFL, so, I'm going to do my best, and I love the game, but at the end of the day, I'm not going to let that consume my happiness. I don't want to be upset the rest of my life because football didn't go my way. Just kind of learned that throughout the process, the last few weeks. Maybe that was the life lesson that God was trying to teach me, you know? There's things that you can be grateful for when things go badly because of the lessons you learned from it."
His teammates also have complete confidence in him, as many players conveyed that trust in the Miami quarterback via press conference.
"We trust all of our quarterbacks, no matter who's up, we're behind them," Jacolby George said. "Whoever's up, we're ready to roll with him. It doesn't matter who it is."
"We just got to boost his confidence," offensive lineman Anez Cooper said of Van Dyke. "We just don't just give up on family because they're doing bad or they're doing well. We just got to keep encouraging because that's our brother at the end of the day. We still trust him. I feel like he's going to go out there and revamp himself Saturday against a very good Louisville team. So I feel like we just keep encouraging him, keep telling him what he's capable of doing I feel like he'll go out there and make something happen."
"We're leaning on him, and we trust him," center Matt Lee. "And regardless of who's back there playing quarterback, as an offense, as a team, we're all confident in whoever's back there, and we are extremely confident in Tyler as well.
Even on the defense side of the ball, the Hurricanes players are confident in the choice of quarterback that will lead Miami.
"Honestly, we support whoever go out there. That's our brother, that's our teammate," Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe said. "We believe in whoever the coaches choose to put out there."
The support that Van Dyke has received is much appreciated from the Miami quarterback.
"It's been good having full support from my teammates," Van Dyke said. "We've all stayed close together through these tough times. Still close with all of the guys on offense and doing the best I can lead them. Yeah, it's been good even with this unfortunate circumstance."
Miami hosts Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium for its last home game. Kickoff is set for noon eastern.
