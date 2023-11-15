Trust is built over time, and Tyler Van Dyke has provided many reasons not to trust him. The Miami quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions since the start of ACC play and was benched for the Florida State game in favor of true freshman Emory Williams.

Williams injured his arm on the potential go-ahead drive at the end of the FSU game, and a cold TVD entered and threw an interception on fourth down at about mid-field to end any chance of a comeback.

Despite the many errors, Mario Cristobal announced Monday that Van Dyke would be the starter for Miami's next game against Louisville, and he and the coaching staff believe that Van Dyke can return to the form that started with a 4-0 record.

"He's handled everything really well, and he has confidence from his teammates and the coaches," Cristobal said at Monday's press conference. "Being a quarterback at Miami, you got to be tough, you know? You got to have thick skin. You got to be a competitor. He's all that. He handled last week like a pro."

Van Dyke will every opportunity to rewrite the narrative that currently surrounds him on Saturday facing the 10th-ranked team in Louisville, according to the College Football Playoff committee. Van Dyke is not lacking in confidence to do so and is well aware of his faults.

"I wouldn't say confidence was really the issue. I feel I was just doing too much at certain times and making dumb mistakes in certain situations," Van Dyke said at Wednesday's Zoom press conference. "I love playing football, and I want to accomplish my dreams of, you know, playing college football and playing in the NFL, so, I'm going to do my best, and I love the game, but at the end of the day, I'm not going to let that consume my happiness. I don't want to be upset the rest of my life because football didn't go my way. Just kind of learned that throughout the process, the last few weeks. Maybe that was the life lesson that God was trying to teach me, you know? There's things that you can be grateful for when things go badly because of the lessons you learned from it."