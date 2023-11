Tyler Van Dyke has been benched in favor of true freshman Emory Williams.

Van Dyke has struggled committing 11 turnovers in his last four games, including three interceptions last week in a 20-6 loss to NC State.

The start will give Williams his fifth appearance in a game in the 2023 season, burning his redshirt.

He started in place of Van Dyke earlier this season in Miami’s overtime win against Clemson, throwing for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception.