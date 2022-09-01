On Wednesday, Tyrique Stevenson gave his opinion on who thinks the best cornerback in the country is:

“I feel like I’m the best corner in the nation,” said Stevenson at Wednesday’s zoom press conference. “Confidence level is at a thousand and it’s going to always stay there. Things I worked on is being more mentally sharp for the younger guys under me.”

The fourth-year junior has every right to be confident going into his second year as a Miami Hurricane. Stevenson is the 10th ranked corner according to Pro Football Focus, best in the ACC. In 2021, the Florida City native accumulated 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, an interception, and four pass break-ups.

He will be one of the leaders of a defense that allowed 31 points per game last season (92nd in the country). Stevenson and the new coaching staff are looking drastically improve in that area in 2022.

The Georgia transfer was a honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021. He only allowed 9.1 yards per reception, good for second among power-five cornerbacks. At 6'0" 214 pounds, Stevenson is a willing tackler but can improve on his ball skills in the passing game.

Stevenson will also be valuable in the return game. Head Coach Mario Cristobal mentioned that Stevenson, Xavier Restrepo, and Malik Curtis have excelled in this area in fall camp.