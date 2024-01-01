UA Game: Rankings questions arising
ORLANDO -- The practices leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game have given the national analyst team a good look at some of the top-ranked players in the Rivals250 going head-to-head. As the practices finish up and the game comes into focus, here are the biggest rankings questions that have come up after watching these All-Americans perform in practice.
*****
*****
1. Is Xavier Filsaime the No. 1 safety?
Filsaime has been outstanding this week at Under Armor All-America Game practices. He’s fluid for a safety, has cover skills like a cornerback, knows how to play physically when necessary and has exceptional anticipation skills.
When Filsaime is not getting his hands on the ball he’s forcing a bad throw from the quarterback because he keeps receivers from breaking free downfield. He has been one of the highest-ranked safeties in the nation for months and could be closing the gap between him and KJ Bolden at the top of the position rankings.
If he continues to perform on this trajectory, we might see a big change in the safety rankings.
*****
2. Is Dominick McKinley a five-star?
McKinley currently sits at No. 3 in the defensive tackle rankings but he is making a strong case to move into the five-star ranks. The new LSU commit has been dominant during Under Armour All-America Game practices in particular during the pass rushing portions of the event.
McKinley is quick off the ball, more powerful than he appears and is very active. On top of all of that, he has a very high ceiling due to how much more he could develop from a physical perspective. McKinley doesn’t carry a ton of weight and has plenty of room to add muscle mass to his frame.
He will surely bulk up when he arrives on campus but the question will be if he can keep his quickness while adding weight. It’s a difficult projection right now, but we'll have to make a decision here when the dust settles.
*****
3. Changes coming to the wide receiver rankings
Ten of the receivers at the Under Armour All-America Game rank inside the top 60 of the Rivals250. That begs the question: What kind of impact will their performances have on the final rankings update?
Cam Coleman has been the standout of the group but five-stars Terry Bussey, Ryan Williams and Mike Matthews have flashed at various moments. Micah Hudson, the five-star committed to Texas Tech, has not participated in a meaningful way thus far. Mylan Graham has shown off his elite traits and so have Jeremiah McClellan, Perry Thompson, and Joshisa Trader. It will be interesting to see if Bryant Wesco can rise to the occasion with what’s remaining of the week here in Orlando.
Unless Jeremiah Smith completely falls on his face at the All-American Bowl, it would be surprising to see him get moved off of the top spot, but there are still some other big-time receivers that we're looking forward to seeing in San Antonio and their performances will help reshape this receiver ranking.
Ryan Wingo, Ny Carr, Cam Williams and a few others are very highly ranked, and should be in the spotlight once All-American Bowl practices begin in San Antonio this week.
*****
4. Is DJ Lagway still a five-star?
The physical tools DJ Lagway brings to the field are undeniable. He has impressive size, incredible arm strength and the ability to throw with power to any part of the field. Lagway is a little behind the curve mechanically but he makes up for that with his ability to improvise and make plays on the run.
Overall his performance hasn’t exactly screamed "five-star prospect" but his ceiling makes you think otherwise. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the week in Orlando and plays in the game on Wednesday, which could have a serious impact on his final ranking.
*****
5. Will Seaton be challenged?
Five-star Jordan Seaton has played up to his ranking thus far, but he has not exactly dominated in the way that would make him the unquestioned top offensive lineman in the nation. There are a number of other physically gifted offensive linemen here in Orlando and plenty of others that will be in San Antonio.
Seaton can’t afford to take his foot off the gas if he hopes to retain his title as the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the nation.
*****
6. Will Myles Graham stay a five-star?
Five-star linebackers are few and far between these days, but Myles Graham has been one of the highest-ranked players in this entire class for a very long time. He is a gifted player on the field, but his physical traits don’t exactly make him stand out in a way that a "no-brainer" five-star should.
Graham is on the shorter side but is an explosive player, a strong tackler and flows to the ball carrier well without getting held up by potential blockers. These are all things we'll continue to watch as practices in Orlando finish up and the game becomes the main focus on Wednesday.
*****
7. Will Williams Nwaneri remain the top defensive lineman in the Rivals250?
Williams Nwaneri came to Orlando with really high expectations and he has been very impressive on the hoof. In this class, there may not be a more physically gifted defensive line prospect with as high a ceiling as him.
That being said, it seems like Nwaneri hasn’t totally acclimated to the size, speed and skill of the offensive linemen he has faced thus far. He’s shown flashes of his dominance and high-end ability but has not consistently made an impact.
There’s limited time left in the week for him to change the narrative and ultimately his performance in the game on Wednesday will have a large impact on where he ends up in the final rankings.
There’s very little question that he will remain a five-star prospect, but can he retain the title of top-ranked defensive lineman in the Rivals 250?