UAB transfer TE Jack Nickel commits to Miami

Miami added to its tight end room Friday with the commitment of UAB tight end Jack Nickel.

Nickel is the older brother of Luke Nickel, Miami 2025 QB signee.

In 2024, he recorded one reception for six yards.

The former three-star tight end was the 35th-best tight end from the 2022 class and originally signed with Michigan State.

Nickel adds to a tight end room that consists of Tulane transfer Alex Bauman, sophomore Elija Lofton, redshirt sophomore Jackson Carver, and freshmen Brock Schott, and Luka Gilbert.