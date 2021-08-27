UM has mock game prep for 'Bama, 1st team offense, defense dominate

The Hurricanes held a mock game today in preparation for Alabama a week from Saturday.

There was situational work done and the idea was to iron out any potential game day hiccups.

“The format was we take the ones (first teamers), put them on one side, everyone else kind of goes on the other side, tries to give us schematically what we think we’ll see next Saturday,” coach Manny Diaz said afterward. “But the main thing is all the substitutions, kicking game, all the gameday dynamics, we try to make that all as on point as possible so we’re ready to go next weekend.”

The results?

On offense, with the ones going against back up defenders, QB D’Eriq King hit on 20 of 26 passes for 317 yards with five TDs and no interceptions.

Running back Cam Harris ran eight times for 47 yards and Dom Chaney added seven rushes for 53 yards and also caught a TD.

“The backs ran good,” Diaz said.

A major highlight: Will Mallory had an 88-yard TD catch.

“I can’t wait to see what the GPS miles per hour were when he was running, he was rolling,” Diaz said.

The first team defense against the backups imitating the ‘Bama style of offense?

“If we were really being serious on sacks there would have been a truckload,” Diaz said.

Interceptions came from Tyrique Stevenson, DJ Ivey, Te’Cory Couch, Al Blades, Bubba Bolden and Keshawn Washington (his was late in the day’s work).

“A lot of guys making plays, which gives us confidence going into game week,” Diaz said.

Diaz said after the scrimmage started some of the twos came to the “Miami sideline” and that they worked in with the original first team. The idea was there should not be a drop-off when they replaced the planned starters.

“We played well in the second half and finished well,” Diaz said.

Diaz says the team will be off tomorrow and on Sunday there will be situational work before going headlong into game week.

“It’s going to be here fast,” Diaz said.