UM in good spot with Roman Rashada off his Cane official visit
When the Miami Hurricanes hosted brothers Jaden, Roman, Harlen Rashada, Jr. and their father, Harlen, Sr. on Thursday and Friday, only one of the trio was on an official visit.That would be Roman, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news