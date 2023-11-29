LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Helium Mobile, a cell phone service built on the world’s first people-powered network and backed by the nation’s largest 5G network, has been named the Official Wireless Sponsor of Miami Hurricanes Athletics. Helium Mobile will be present during home games throughout the 2023-2024 season, with planned activations and giveaways for University of Miami fans. The partnership will launch with the University of Miami vs. Notre Dame men’s basketball game on December 2, 2023, with Helium Mobile as the presenting game sponsor. Helium Mobile shall also present Miami’s men’s and women’s basketball starting five lineups throughout the season.

“We are excited to partner with Helium Mobile, a new phone plan with world-class service. We are looking forward to working with Helium Mobile to provide a people-first service and internet to our athletic community and engagement campaigns that will enhance the fan experience,” Chris Maragno, SVP, Hurricane Global Partnerships.

Helium Mobile will host exclusive fan experiences during home games, student section takeovers, and special promotions for attendees as part of this collaboration. Through this initiative, fans can learn more about the people-powered network and sign up for the pilot $5 plan, exclusive to the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach regions.

“We are proud to support University of Miami Athletics. Whether it’s football, basketball, or baseball, sports bring a community of fans together to support something they love. We are building that same type of fan community at Helium Mobile by leveraging a people-powered network,” said Frank Mong, COO of Nova Labs. “We know how tight budgets can be and partnered with the University of Miami to help students, faculty, staff, and fans have a more affordable phone plan in their city.”

This network is designed for popular apps like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snap and for people who post, stream, and game. The Helium Mobile Network™ is built by and for people and harnesses the power of local wifi for text, data, and talk. Helium Mobile recently launched its $5/month unlimited phone plan in Miami based on its Helium Mobile Hotspot™ and backed by the nation’s largest 5G network.





Nova Labs/Helium Mobile

Founded in 2013, Nova Labs is the founding team behind the open-source Helium Network. As the pioneer of decentralized wireless communications, Nova Labs has a two-pronged mission: to solve the unnecessary fragmentation that plagues connectivity and to enable customers to reduce costs while maintaining high-quality service. Helium Mobile. For more information, visit nova.xyz. Helium™ is a registered trademark of Decentralized Wireless Foundation, Inc. (dba the Helium Foundation), used under license.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports over 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. In its storied history, Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest achievement standards; for more information, visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics-fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals, including professional sports, collegiate attractions, entertainment, and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.