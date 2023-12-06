CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami student-athletes set a school record by posting a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 94 percent, as announced Wednesday by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The 94 percent mark bests the previous school record of 93 percent, set in 2012 and 2022. This is the eighth consecutive year and 11th year in the past 12 that Miami has earned a four-year average rate of 90 percent or higher. The Hurricanes’ GSR is higher than the national average of 90 percent.

“I am proud of our student-athletes for continuing to raise the bar on our GSR numbers,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “It’s a reflection of their commitment to their academic pursuits, as well as the continued support of our coaching and academic support staffs.”

Eight individual programs posted perfect scores of 100 percent: men’s basketball, women’s basketball, golf, soccer, men’s diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, and volleyball. Golf and men’s diving have scored 100 percent every year since the GSR’s inception in 2005, and volleyball earned its 12th consecutive perfect rate. Miami exceeded the national average in this year’s ratings in all but one sport.

The most recent Division I Graduation Success Rates are based on the four entering classes from 2013-14 to 2016-17, comprising more than 110,000 student-athletes.

“Setting the best GSR mark in University of Miami history is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to our student-athletes’ dedication in the classroom,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for Academic Services David Wyman said.

The NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) was developed in response to college and university presidents suggesting that graduation data more accurately reflect the mobility among college students today. The GSR measures graduation rates at Division I institutions and includes students transferring into the institutions. The GSR also allows institutions to subtract student-athletes who leave their institutions prior to graduation as long as they would have been academically eligible to compete had they remained. The NCAA began compiling the GSR with the entering class of 1995.

Miami GSR Rates





Team – GSR

Baseball – 93

Men’s Basketball – 100

Women’s Basketball – 100

Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field – 92

Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field – 95

Football – 87

Golf – 100

Rowing – 96

Soccer – 100

Men’s Diving – 100

Women’s Swimming and Diving – 92

Men’s Tennis – 100

Women’s Tennis – 100

Volleyball – 100





UM Overall – 94

NCAA National Average – 90

Courtesy of Miami Athletics