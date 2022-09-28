Over the course of the Miami Hurricanes (2-2) stunning 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State (3-1), multiple Hurricanes players suffered injuries.

Among those players were cornerback Tyrique Stevenson [lower extremity injury], cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. [shoulder injury], running back Jaylan Knighton [ankle injury], running back Henry Parrish Jr. [no specific injury mentioned, being evaluated], and punter Lou Hedley [leg strain]. Hedley did not kick any punts during the game but received every snap as the holder on field goals and PATs.

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal, mentioned during the post-game press conference on Saturday that Porter Jr's. injury would not be serious. That would leave four Hurricanes players' injury status and return to play in question.

We have an update from last night on the current status of both Stevenson and Hedley with Miami heading into the bye week. Miami will prepare to host North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) to open ACC Conference play on October 8th, at Hard Rock Stadium.

