In the mid-week game, Isaiah Wong scored 17 points, going three for six from deep and adding four assists. He also added production on the defensive end, with two blocks and a steal.

On Friday night Wong added just six points on 3-of-9 shooting. He missed all three of his shots from deep but added two rebounds and three assists.

Wong and Miller make NBA Summer League Debuts

Update on Wong and Miller after a pair of game twos in the summer league

The Clippers pulled off consecutive victories, but Jordan Miller failed to reach double-digit points in a poor shooting night for both teams in the mid-week tilt against the Grizzlies. Miller was three for six, however, missing all of his three-point attempts. He was able to add three assists and two steals.

On Friday, Miller went 1-for-6 from the field scoring four points in 24 minutes. He did add seven rebounds and three assists and missed his only shot from three-point range.



Los Angeles and Indiana will play in consolation games on Sunday. The Clippers will face the Lakers at 10 PM EST on ESPN2 and the Pacers will face the Detroit Pistons at 5:30 PM on NBA TV.