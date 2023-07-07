One of the top offensive line recruits in the Sunshine State has come off the board. After a wild month of June, including a commitment to Penn State before additional visits and reopening of the process, Deryc Plazz has come to what he believes is the final portion of the recruiting process. On Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville native announced his verbal commitment to Miami over NC State. "It's going to be Miami," Plazz told Rivals. "It was the relationships. From the day I was offered they’ve been hot on me, constantly showing me that I’m a priority for them and that they want me to be a Cane. "At NC State I had a great relationship with a few people. At Miami I have a great relationship with everyone from (Mario) Cristobal down."

Cristobal's background as an offensive line coach, along with his trusted assistant handling the position every day at The U in Alex Mirabal, became a combination ever present in Plazz's recruitment. He took the official visit to Coral Gables in mid June, his first after the PSU decommitment, and UM did not look back. "It means everything to me," Plazz said of the coaching staff. "Being able to be comfortable with the head man and really learning his why’s, and the plan he has for his coaches and players as well as the program as a whole, is everything to me. I know Miami is headed in the right direction and it’s something I want to be a part of. "Him being an OL guy is just icing on the cake. Him and coach Mirabal have proven year-in and year-out what they can do for offensive linemen development-wise. Playing for the best OL unit in the country isn’t something I couldn't pass up."

The 6-foot-5 Plazz, who collected 40 scholarship offers throughout the recruiting process, is projected at offensive tackle by most. Miami views him as a potential 'move' piece within their offensive line units of the future. "They see me as an all-around guy who’s very twitchy and athletic with great hand aggression," he said. "They really believe I can develop into a starter for Miami and from there, develop into a first round pick. I believe Miami is the place to accomplish those things." Plazz, bought into his role as part of the foundation of the class of 2024, let Cristobal and company know of his commitment more than a week before it went public on Friday. "I spoke with them Thursday night of last week," he said. "They were extremely fired up to know that I’m a Cane. They really pushed me and Juan Minanya into starting a relationship and that’s something we’ve been working on. Me and him are looking to potentially be roommates and work hard to close the next offensive lineman for the 24’ class." Miami now sits at 16 verbal commitments in the class of 2024, with Plazz becoming the eighth prospect from the home state to commit to the Canes this cycle.