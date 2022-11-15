Veteran Defender Gilbert Frierson Set To Enter Transfer Portal
Miami Hurricanes defensive back/linebacker Gilbert Frierson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on social media.
"My time at the University of Miami has come to an end," Frierson said. "I will be entering the transfer portal on December 5 as a graduate student so I can continue pursuing my dreams. This was a difficult decision but one I had to make."
Frierson, a fifth-year redshirt junior, saw limited production for the past few weeks.
He played in just 14 snaps in Miami's win over Georgia Tech, earning a 29.6 PFF grade. It didn't get better against Florida State, totaling nine snaps for a 46.8 PFF grade.
Frierson's best football came earlier in the season. He logged an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the season-opener versus Bethune-Cookman.
Don't be surprised if Frierson isn't the only one entering the portal in the coming weeks, especially some of the older guys. Frierson is suspected to transfer to Missouri according to sources.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County