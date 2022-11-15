"My time at the University of Miami has come to an end," Frierson said. "I will be entering the transfer portal on December 5 as a graduate student so I can continue pursuing my dreams. This was a difficult decision but one I had to make."

Miami Hurricanes defensive back/linebacker Gilbert Frierson announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on social media.

Frierson, a fifth-year redshirt junior, saw limited production for the past few weeks.

He played in just 14 snaps in Miami's win over Georgia Tech, earning a 29.6 PFF grade. It didn't get better against Florida State, totaling nine snaps for a 46.8 PFF grade.

Frierson's best football came earlier in the season. He logged an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the season-opener versus Bethune-Cookman.