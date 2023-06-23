Offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie was named to the college football hall of fame for the 2023 class earlier this year and was present at Legends Camp Saturday.

"When I first started, I didn't even think about being in the University of Miami Hall of Fame let alone overall college. It's definitely a big shock. I'm looking forward, I go up to Vegas in December for the actual induction. I feel like it's a great class. Dwight Freeney's a class member, Mark Richt is, I know Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, so we have a great class of people, Robert Gallery, great class that I'm a part of and looking forward to the experience."

McKinnie mentioned that Mario Cristobal was a graduate assistant during his time as a player at the University of Miami and credits the Miami head coach for helping him with his career.

"He was my GA, graduate assistant, kind of helped me a lot in my career," McKinnie said. "Anything I can do to help him out, cause he did me a big favor, I try to come back and show some support."

McKinnie said there are some similarities between the culture of the team when he played at Miami to the culture implemented in the team now.

McKinnie was a JUCO product from Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania much like current wide receiver Colbie Young.

"I just met him, Colbie," McKinnie said. "I like that Miami is still going back to Lackawanna where they found me...there's been a couple guys from Lackawanna since me...it's great to see that."