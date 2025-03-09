Video: Film Review - 2026 four-star DB Commit Jaelen Waters

The Miami Hurricanes have finalized the flip for prized four-star CB Jaelan "seatbelt" Waters via Armwood High School.

This shows immediate results from the hiring of Will Harris, who pushed Miami over the top; Harris has successfully recruited Waters' 7-on-7 teammates in the previous class as he was the leading force for both Miami targets Dallas Wilson and Hylton Drake Stubbs.

I have watched Jaelen now for two seasons with RawMiami, and he is an elite man coverage corner with long arms and excellent footwork that keeps him in position. A quiet leader who kids gravitate to should perform well for the hurricanes as a recruiter.





Frame

excellent build for the position at 6'2" and 170 pounds. Possesses long arms, which give receivers fits at the line of scrimmage and can bat the ball away at its highest point.

Patience

He never falls for release's first move and always remains patient before shooting his hands, leading to very few targets going his way.

Footwork

It is a thing of beauty to watch Waters operate out of his backpedal. He remains fluid in every transition, which keeps him in a position to make plays on the football.

Athleticism

A blue-chip athlete who can open up and run with the best of them can keep up with quick receivers in small spaces.

Competitive Nature

He always wants the #1 WR, as his matchup will follow across the game.