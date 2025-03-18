Video: Film Review - 2027 four-star Miami DB Commit Kenton Dopson III

The Hurricanes gain a commitment from life-long Canes fan in four-star cornerback Kenton Dopson III via local Miami Norland High School.

After an impressive sophomore year for the Vikings, Dopson's playmaking ability and sticky man coverage began to catch the eyes of schools nationwide.

The class of 2027 is two cycles away, but Canes fans, it's better to be early than late on hometown blue-chip prospects. Players like Malachi Toney commit early and then enroll early after a reclassification. You can never be too sure when a recruit is two cycles away.





Frame

He is a solid 6'1", the prototypical size for an outside corner, with plenty of room for him to grow. He possesses long arms, which contribute to his pass breakups and elite press-man ability.





Speed

I know Canes fans will see a 4.6 40 and believe he isn't a speedster, but running that time as an underclassman with no technique is impressive. He was tested deep every Friday night in South Florida and showed he can run with the best of them.





Mentality

It takes not only skill but also swagger to earn respect as a young player in South Florida. Dopson plays with confidence and energy that can be infectious to teammates.