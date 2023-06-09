Video: Film Review - JUCO DB transfer Demetrius Freeney
The Miami Hurricanes land their fourth cornerback transfer of the offseason in junior college star Demetrius Freeney to solidify the room. Former Iowa transfer Terry Roberts got passed up in the spring and re-entered the transfer portal (landed with Michigan State), The staff looked to fill that spot with a high-upside player with multiple years of eligibility.
Freeney's teammate at The College of San Mateo Sione Laulea lll is the number one player in junior college as a 6'4 190-pound defensive back who will be officially visiting Miami this weekend.
Frame
He possesses a prototypical outside corner size at 6'1" and 190 pounds. His size will allow him to play physically with wideouts in the ACC.
Eyes
Showcased a great ability to make plays in zone coverage with his eyes on the quarterback. Several times on tape he is able to undercut footballs in man coverage as his instincts allow him to break on the ball before it is in the air.
Footwork
In my opinion, this is his best trait. IMMACULATE footwork at the line of scrimmage in press man or soft press (two-to-three yards of the line of scrimmage). Freeney consistently is able to wall off receivers from getting into their routes as he can quickly adjust to their releases and suffocate any space between them.
Playmaker
Freeney has multiple interceptions as a freshman on a Division 1 JUCO factory, as well as ripping footballs loose for fumble recoveries.
