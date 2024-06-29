The Hurricanes remain hot on the trail with the commitment of four-star Cornerback Chis Ewald Jr. via local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna High School.

The Broward County star has been a primary target at the position since his breakout freshman campaign; the 6'1" 180-pounder excels in man coverage and is silky smooth. He has dominated matchups vs. multiple blue-chip receivers throughout the country.





Footwork

I believe this is Ewald's best trait and leads to his always being in a great position. Whether at the line of scrimmage when mirroring WR's releases or at the top of the route, his footwork is smooth and allows him to position himself well.





Elite Man Coverage

You will be looking in vain if you want to find a better man corner in 2025. He had over 20 pass breakups this past season, and they came in the fashion of smothering WRs from whistle to whistle.





Ball Skills

He finds a way to always locate the football in the air and can intercept passes at their highest point. He has made multiple circus catch Interceptions throughout his impressive high school career.