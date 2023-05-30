The Canes have added the 3-4M Miami defensive player of the year in Daylen Russell to the 24' class. The 6'2" 255-pound tweener projects to play mostly on the interior in college, however, he can still be used as a strongside defensive end. While reviewing his tape he consistently performs against powerhouse programs like Miami Central and Miami Northwestern, showing no fear of the moment and can be a difference maker in big-time games.

Frame

At his size, he is not the tall defensive lineman that scouts love, but there is no denying the production. I personally don't mind 6'2" defensive tackle as the lower man usually wins in the trenches.

Production

In years past, Miami has let three-stars out of our backyard go become superstars in other cities. This staff is trusting the production as you cannot deny his 4-3M defensive player of the year alongside his 62 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Forget the recruiting ranking, get you a player who will take it personally when playing at Hard Rock Stadium.

Strength

This is his best attribute in my opinion as he consistently throws guards or tackles out of his way. As he looks to play more interior at the college level, that strength at the point of attack can be a huge asset.

Motor

The young man plays hard, it's as simple as that. Multiple times on tape he gets hustle sacks and chasing down ball carriers downfield. Plays the game the right way and has that Columbus toughness that Coach Mario Cristobal was built from.