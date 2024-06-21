The Hurricanes continue to build the Miami Central pipeline with the commitment of four-star do-it-all Saftey Amari Wallace. Make no mistake, Canes fans, this is a whale from which the staff just received a commitment.

I am very familiar with Wallace as he plays for RawMiami 7on7, which I happen to coach. Amari was our bandaid, and we can put him anywhere to fix the issue. He is a four-year starter at Miami Central, which is an insane feat.

His man coverage skills in the nickel will open the door for immediate playing time at Miami while he competes for a job over the top as one of the rangiest prospects.





Range

It is an understatement to say that he possesses range. Wallace is one of the best prospects in the nation when it comes to covering ground. He flies off the hash to make quarterbacks pay for pushing the ball downfield. He can break on short passes from 12 yards off the ball and make it in time to break them up.





Versatility

While his range makes him the perfect safety to have over the top, his skills fit perfectly at the nickel position. He is one of, if not the best when it comes to man coverage in the slot. His elite burst out of his breaks, and change of direction gives wideouts very little chance to create separation.





Ball Skills

When Wallace breaks on footballs, you can bet on him coming down with them more often than not. Excellent tape showcases him attacking the ball at the highest point or making an all-out diving interception.





Open Field Tackling

Make no mistake—Wallace is one of the best tacklers in space who has ever come out of Miami Central. This may seem lofty, but those around South Florida have witnessed him bring multiple big-time recruits to the ground with little difficulty, even as a true freshman. He is always under control, great at breaking down and coming downhill square with perfect technique, and consistently gets his helmet on the football.





Instant Impact

Wallace is not coming to sit on the bench. He will push for immediate playing time in the nickel role, for which Miami is currently trying to find the right guy after four-year starter Te'cory Couch graduated. His ability to play the run and cover at an elite level will make it hard to keep him off the field.