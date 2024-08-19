PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Video: Film Review - Miami DB Commit Bryce Fitzgerald

Steve Kraning
Rivals Contributor
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzBlX0NuUzk3eWRnP3NpPXBkbjlQb0ljZXliOUNfRm4/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Miami Hurricanes have assembled one of the best safety duos in recent memory, with Four-Star DB Bryce Fitzgerald pledging from local Pipeline Columbus HS.

Fitzgerald is 6'1," 185 pounds, and may be the most athletic player in South Florida. A star on the backend known for multiple double-digit interception campaigns as a premier Ballhawk, Fitzgerald can play safety, nickel, or outside corner at Miami with his intriguing speed and insane ball skills.

He joins his fellow RawMiami 7v7 backend teammates Amari Wallace and Drake Stubbs to create one of the top safety classes in the nation.

Bryce became a national star on the 7-on-7 circuit due to his ball-hawking ability and being one of the only players to ever start both ways for Raw.


Frame

He is your typical stud DB build with long arms and a nice frame to build muscle upon. He can fill out perfectly for any position in the DB room.


Athletsicim

Fitzgerald is a premium athlete not just in South Florida but the entire country. He is a Miami-caliber player at four positions and is known as an elite WR on offense. He brings insane juice to special teams as a returner who has put up viral jaw-dropping plays at KR/PR to show off his elite quickness and long speed.


Ball Skills

Consistent highest point catcher. He will have some of the best hands on the team. I have seen Fitzgerald lay full extension several times, and once the ball hits his hands, it's as good as his. Whether it's diving interceptions or contested at the highest point, Fitzgerald is coming down with the football. He has multiple P4 offers as a wideout due to his explosiveness and sure hands.


Upside

It has been a while since Miami has landed the most athletic player outside its backyard. The trajectory at either Saftey or Corner is exceptionally high! With additions like this, the roster is getting bigger, stronger, and faster.

