The Miami Hurricanes have assembled one of the best safety duos in recent memory, with Four-Star DB Bryce Fitzgerald pledging from local Pipeline Columbus HS.

Fitzgerald is 6'1," 185 pounds, and may be the most athletic player in South Florida. A star on the backend known for multiple double-digit interception campaigns as a premier Ballhawk, Fitzgerald can play safety, nickel, or outside corner at Miami with his intriguing speed and insane ball skills.

He joins his fellow RawMiami 7v7 backend teammates Amari Wallace and Drake Stubbs to create one of the top safety classes in the nation.

Bryce became a national star on the 7-on-7 circuit due to his ball-hawking ability and being one of the only players to ever start both ways for Raw.





Frame

He is your typical stud DB build with long arms and a nice frame to build muscle upon. He can fill out perfectly for any position in the DB room.





Athletsicim

Fitzgerald is a premium athlete not just in South Florida but the entire country. He is a Miami-caliber player at four positions and is known as an elite WR on offense. He brings insane juice to special teams as a returner who has put up viral jaw-dropping plays at KR/PR to show off his elite quickness and long speed.





Ball Skills

Consistent highest point catcher. He will have some of the best hands on the team. I have seen Fitzgerald lay full extension several times, and once the ball hits his hands, it's as good as his. Whether it's diving interceptions or contested at the highest point, Fitzgerald is coming down with the football. He has multiple P4 offers as a wideout due to his explosiveness and sure hands.





Upside

It has been a while since Miami has landed the most athletic player outside its backyard. The trajectory at either Saftey or Corner is exceptionally high! With additions like this, the roster is getting bigger, stronger, and faster.