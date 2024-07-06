The Hurricanes sent another statement to the country when they received a commitment from Hylton "Drake" Stubbs out of Jacksonville, FL.

The four-star safety is a top-30 prospect in this class. While he grew up a Florida Gators fan and had a brother who plays at Florida State, Miami captured his heart.

Stubbs stars for RawMiami 7on7, and we have taken him to campus several times during the 7-on circuit. His fellow Raw teammates on defense, Amari Wallace and Ezekiel Marcelin, have also pledged to Miami. Stubbs is a premier ball hawk in this cycle, with incredible ball skills and size.





Frame

At 6'2" and 190 pounds, he is built extremely well and has an excellent frame in which he can carry another 10-15 pounds without losing his quickness.





Ball Skills

In my first tournament coaching "Drake," he made one of the craziest one-handed interceptions I have ever seen. He made another one-handed interception on the next possession using his left hand. I knew then, and there it was just too easy for him. He has elite ball-tracking skills on tape and consistently attacks the ball at its highest point.





Versatility

While I personally see him as an over-the-top cover 1 type safety, like fellow RawMiami Alumnus and coach Kamren Kinchens, he can take away big slots and TEs in man coverage in the slot or blitz off the edge.





Open Field Tackling

ELITE open field tackler. His sheer size and speed guarantee big impacts, but he breaks down well and is always in control. He has great technique with his eyes up to see what he hits.





Playmaker

Whether taking an interception back to the house or scooping up a fumble, Drake constantly finds a way to get the ball in his hands and take it the other way for six points.