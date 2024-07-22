The Hurricanes bounce back quickly at defensive back, landing four-star CB Jaboree Antoine via New Iberia, LA. Antoine is the highest-rated CB in the state and is a massive win for a national recruit.

He was silky smooth in coverage and had a high athletic upside. He played quarterback for his high school so that the ball was in his hands during every play.

Antoine is a dynamic athlete with short-area quickness and long speed; at 6'2" and 180 pounds, he projects as a lockdown corner on the outside with nickel versatility.

He will join fellow seven-on-seven South Florida Express alumni in Jo Jo Trader, Chance Robinson, OJ Frederique, Ryan Mack, Mark Fletcher, Ray Ray Joseph, Daryl Porter Jr., and more. Has Head Coach Mario Cristobal flipped the script on SFE to the U?





Smooth

Not many targets head in his direction, and the main reason is how smooth he is in man or zone coverage. His quick feet keep him in position to plaster wide receivers and run routes for them.





Frame

He is a long corner with a healthy build and can add good weight without losing his quickness. Longer corners usually struggle with short-area quickness, but he has it in spades. He can use long arms to reroute WRs.





Premium Athlete

The upside is through the roof, which usually holds for a top 100 talent. He is a great all-around athlete who looks the part of what Miami is trying to build. Under this scheme, he fits the size and speed mold for man corners.