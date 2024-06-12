The Canes start June by adding a versatile four-star DB in Timothy Merritt from Alabama. He has long been on Miami's radar, and after his official visit, the Canes were able to close.

He has a great frame at 6'2" and 185 pounds and is a very physical player in coverage and inside the box.

Depending on matchups, he can be a plug-and-play player at multiple positions. He excels in man coverage in the nickel and outside, where he can get hands-on. Good long speed on tape checks off a significant box.





Frame

His size before his senior season is an excellent starting point. Whether he plays cornerback, nickel, or safety at Miami, the frame is there for the strength staff to mold.





Versatility

Great size AND positional versatility are hard to come by; usually, longer outside corners struggle in the nickel due to slot wide receiver's quickness. He is excellent in man at the nickel and is a true open-field tackler. He is sticky in-man coverage on the outside and uses his frame well to force WRs to the sideline. I believe he will make an impact at safety with his great frame and ability to step into the nickel; it should be a natural fit—great tape back deep, covering a lot of ground for interceptions.





Physicality

He plays the game in a Mario Cristobal manner. He is very hands-on, and uses his size in coverage and when coming down on ball carriers. With the ability to play four positions in the defensive backfield, being a sure tackler is one way to find yourself on the field.