Miami Lands a four-star defensive end in Marquise Lightfoot out of Chicago. A true Athletic freak off the edge at 6'4" and 225 pounds with the motor to cause chaos from the backside all game.

This commitment is a sign of things to come as Miami looks to continue stacking the defensive line.

Athleticism

Lightfoot resembles a created player on Madden. He has an insane wingspan on top of the ability to run sideline to sideline. Multiple times on tape he shows ELITE get off hitting the quarterback and running back at the exchange point. Lightfoot plays both sides of the ball making explosive plays downfield as a tight end.

Frame

He possesses the ideal measurables for an immediate impact freshman. If he comes into camp at a playable weight early on he will get opportunities due his size and effort.

Effort

Not the sexiest trait when talking about a blue-chipper, but man does this guy play hard on every snap on top of de-cleating players on special teams. That type of energy is exactly what this Canes' locker room needs.

Speed

A great get-off is important for any pass rusher however the ability he shows to open up his stride to chase down QBs as they try to escape the pocket is truly impressive.