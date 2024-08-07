PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Video: Film Review - Miami DT Commit Donta Simpson

Steve Kraning
Rivals Contributor
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzVJS1BwMWxmaFBJP3NpPU1TNUE0OWhXZHFBRzBDZUU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Canes continue the strong pipeline to local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna after flipping three-star defensive tackle Donta Simpson from Maryland shortly after a commitment from his teammate Chris Ewald.

The 6'3" 280-pounder brings South Florida twitch to the trenches. His ability to slash gaps in a hurry may remind Canes fans of another local favorite, R.J. Mcintosh.


Frame

Simpson looks the part before touching a college weight room. He looks good for his size and carries the weight well. His long arms help him be violent.


Athleticism

Not many defensive tackle prospects are running down skill players in the open field. His burst inside the tackle box is good enough to get any running back on the ground. High upside.


First Step

He consistently is the first player off the ball, even on a loaded defensive line. His great get-off allows him to play in a position of power against skilled offensive linemen.


Mindset

There were no recruiting games with Simpson. He committed to Maryland during the same week Miami offered him a scholarship. It's easy to root for local players who want to be Canes.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy92aWRlby1maWxtLXJldmlldy1taWFtaS1kdC1jb21taXQtZG9udGEt c2ltcHNvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlhbWkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ2aWRlby1m aWxtLXJldmlldy1taWFtaS1kdC1jb21taXQtZG9udGEtc2ltcHNvbiZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTEzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==