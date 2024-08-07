The Canes continue the strong pipeline to local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna after flipping three-star defensive tackle Donta Simpson from Maryland shortly after a commitment from his teammate Chris Ewald.

The 6'3" 280-pounder brings South Florida twitch to the trenches. His ability to slash gaps in a hurry may remind Canes fans of another local favorite, R.J. Mcintosh.





Frame

Simpson looks the part before touching a college weight room. He looks good for his size and carries the weight well. His long arms help him be violent.





Athleticism

Not many defensive tackle prospects are running down skill players in the open field. His burst inside the tackle box is good enough to get any running back on the ground. High upside.





First Step

He consistently is the first player off the ball, even on a loaded defensive line. His great get-off allows him to play in a position of power against skilled offensive linemen.





Mindset

There were no recruiting games with Simpson. He committed to Maryland during the same week Miami offered him a scholarship. It's easy to root for local players who want to be Canes.