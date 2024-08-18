PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Video: Film Review - Miami DT Commit Mykah Newton

Steve Kraning
Rivals Contributor
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3EwT0RNRGU1UTBjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hurricanes continue to stack chips on the defensive line by flipping the twitchy three-star Mykah Newton from NC State via Gainsville, FL.

The 6'3" 260-pounder brings plenty of versatility as a strong side end who may make his living rushing the passer from the inside. Newton has a great first step and plays with great strength inside.


Frame

The staff loves "tweeners" that can be moved all over the defensive line, like Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor, and Armondo Blount, to name a few, that fit the frame range, where the staff can mold their body for the best fit.


Twitchy

Newton was a great burst off the ball and can shoot gaps in the running game from the backside or rush the passer at a premium. He can track down mobile QBs and has flashed on tape getting skilled guys to the ground in space.


Motor

His motor, shown on tape, shows how he can make the hustle play all game long. He fights through multiple blocks and still tracks down quarterbacks. He will run inside or out in pursuit.

