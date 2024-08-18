The Hurricanes continue to stack chips on the defensive line by flipping the twitchy three-star Mykah Newton from NC State via Gainsville, FL.

The 6'3" 260-pounder brings plenty of versatility as a strong side end who may make his living rushing the passer from the inside. Newton has a great first step and plays with great strength inside.





Frame

The staff loves "tweeners" that can be moved all over the defensive line, like Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor, and Armondo Blount, to name a few, that fit the frame range, where the staff can mold their body for the best fit.





Twitchy

Newton was a great burst off the ball and can shoot gaps in the running game from the backside or rush the passer at a premium. He can track down mobile QBs and has flashed on tape getting skilled guys to the ground in space.





Motor

His motor, shown on tape, shows how he can make the hustle play all game long. He fights through multiple blocks and still tracks down quarterbacks. He will run inside or out in pursuit.