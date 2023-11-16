The Miami Hurricanes flip three-star defensive end Cole McConathy from Louisville ahead of our matchup on Saturday. The long and versatile lineman brings plenty of size with a frame already at 6'5" and 230 pounds.

He plays with plenty of toughness and physicality, with big hits popping on tape. Given Louisville's history of recruiting players from South Florida, defeating them on the trail and the field will be critical for head-to-head recruiting matchups.

Frame

As a high school senior, Mconathy is at a good starting place for a tweener at the next level. His long arms will help jab offensive linemen before swiping their hands down. With the Canes fielding a new 3-3-5 at times this season, it is essential to have versatile linemen with size.

Physicality

Watching his tape, he looks like a Mario Cristobal type of player. He embodies the toughness Miami's head coach desires. He is consistently violent from whistle to whistle, making the ball carriers feel his impact.

Explosive First Step

He will translate to the next level early as a consistent backside run defender. His ability to translate his skills to a constant pass rush is up to his development by HOF Jason Taylor.

Versatility

He played primarily weakside defensive end as a junior; however, his senior year has seen him move up and down the line to create favorable matchups.