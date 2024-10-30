Advertisement

in other news

Miami looking to take advantage of decommits in the state of Florida

Miami looking to take advantage of decommits in the state of Florida

Predictions for Florida recruiting

External content
 • John Garcia
Miami's big win, star-filled stadium earns rave reviews from recruits

Miami's big win, star-filled stadium earns rave reviews from recruits

Recruits rave about their experience at Miami

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Bowl Projections: Will Miami advance to semifinals of CFP?

Bowl Projections: Will Miami advance to semifinals of CFP?

Experts provide takes on how far Miami will advance in college football playoff

Premium contentForums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Four-star 2025 WR Malachi Toney re-commits to the Hurricanes

Four-star 2025 WR Malachi Toney re-commits to the Hurricanes

Local four-star WR Malachi Toney re-joins 2025 class

 • Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Unbeaten Canes make statewide statement

After the Storm: Unbeaten Canes make statewide statement

Miami can beat teams in a variety of different ways and Cristobal makes statement to state rivals

Premium content
 • Alex Donno

in other news

Miami looking to take advantage of decommits in the state of Florida

Miami looking to take advantage of decommits in the state of Florida

Predictions for Florida recruiting

External content
 • John Garcia
Miami's big win, star-filled stadium earns rave reviews from recruits

Miami's big win, star-filled stadium earns rave reviews from recruits

Recruits rave about their experience at Miami

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Bowl Projections: Will Miami advance to semifinals of CFP?

Bowl Projections: Will Miami advance to semifinals of CFP?

Experts provide takes on how far Miami will advance in college football playoff

Premium contentForums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Video: Film Review - Miami Football Vs. Florida State
Steve Kraning
Rivals Contributor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement