in other news
Miami looking to take advantage of decommits in the state of Florida
Predictions for Florida recruiting
• John Garcia
Miami's big win, star-filled stadium earns rave reviews from recruits
Recruits rave about their experience at Miami
• Sam Spiegelman
Bowl Projections: Will Miami advance to semifinals of CFP?
Experts provide takes on how far Miami will advance in college football playoff
• CanesCounty.com
Four-star 2025 WR Malachi Toney re-commits to the Hurricanes
Local four-star WR Malachi Toney re-joins 2025 class
• Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Unbeaten Canes make statewide statement
Miami can beat teams in a variety of different ways and Cristobal makes statement to state rivals
• Alex Donno
Video: Film Review - Miami Football Vs. Florida State
Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- CB
- CB
- S
- C
- OG
- WR
- ILB
- WR
- TE
