The Miami Hurricanes make an early statement in the 2025 class with Four-Star Linebacker Elijah Melendez's pledge.

The 6'2 225 pounder is a physical freak who is one of the most coveted players at his position. Hailing from Kissimmee, FL, this was a big win to land his commitment over UCF, FSU, and UF. He plays a physical brand of football that embodies HC Mario Cristobal, a true see-ball get-ball player.





Physicality

Off the charts. The amount of blockers he blows up to get to ball carriers is staggering. He does not go around players; he runs through them. A big hitter on arrival with an excellent motor. He will be an enforcer-type player at Miami.





Frame

Gone are the days of taking projects at linebacker. With his size as a junior, Melendez will be walking into Miami with the desired look and frame to compete early for snaps.





Pass Rush Upside

A part of his game being unlocked is his ability to slash behind the line of scrimmage. Whether it's a blitz as an off-ball LB or standing up on the edge, the potential to be a game wrecker flashes. Miami's Kiko Maugioa led the team in sacks for most of the season, and it's clear he can fit that same mold.





Athleticism

Not many players in the country can move like he can at his size. Besides playing LB, he doubles on offense as a workhorse back who shows long speed and explosion when he is not running defenders over.