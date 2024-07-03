The Hurricanes have secured the commitment of coveted four-star linebacker Gavin Nix via IMG Academy. The 6-foot, 225-pounder plays with great instincts and continues Miami's dominant recruiting at IMG since Mario Cristobal's arrival.

Nix is a sideline-to-sideline LB who brings the boom on impact, a true physical freak who has a college frame right now.





Frame

At 6 ft 225 pounds, Nix is not a tweener that we need to bulk up. He is ripped just like his fellow LB commits Elijah Melendez and Ezekiel Marcelin. He can make an immediate impact with a day 1 frame.





Speed

Watching Nix flow from sideline to sideline is special. His speed really pops on tape and you see him go step for step with wide receivers downfield.





Big Hitter

He plays the game in a physical manner. His big-time speed, combined with his frame, leads to crushing impacts. He is very under control when blowing ball carriers up and wraps up consistently.





Instincts

Some things can't be coached. His instincts are a natural gift that allows him to get a headstart in the running game or when dropping in zone coverage