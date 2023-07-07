The Hurricanes secured a late riser in three-star offensive tackle Deryc Plazz via Mandarin High School (Jacksonville) for the 2024 class.

Miami beat Penn State and North Carolina State for the commitment before his recruiting gained more notoriety, which was a great plan from the staff. As recently as this week Plazz picked up another SEC offer from Mississippi State.

Frame

Plazz's possesses a 6'5" 290-pound body heading into his senior year which all but guarantees that he will step foot on campus over 300. Super long arms even for his height which allows him to stonewall edge rushers without allowing them into his chest.

Footwork

His best trait in my opinion. Plazz effortlessly stays in front of linebackers on blitzes on the edge blocking them as far back as ten yards behind the line of scrimmage.

His initial kick slide step is elite making it hard for a speed rusher to make that bend. Plazz has incredible footwork for his size at 6'5" 290 with plenty of potential to build on that frame.

Physicality

Players will not be recruited by this staff if they do not have an aggressive nature. Plazz plays the game in a physical manner as he consistently finishes his blocks VIOLENTLY.

Powerhouse Team

Plazz hails from one of Florida's most talented teams featuring multiple Power 5 prospects: Florida State 25' QB commit Tramell Jones Jr, Penn State 24' CB commits Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, and Jon Mitchell.

The Canes would love to add the blue-chip talents the school possesses in the 25' class with standout wide receiver Jaime French and safety Hylton "Drake" Stubbs.

Establishing roots at powerhouse schools like American Heritage, IMG Academy, and Miami Central has been a priority for Miami, and maybe Mandarin could be next.