Video: Film Review - Miami OL Commit Demetrius Campbell
The Canes' offensive line class is starting to take shape, with the newest commitment from three-star OL Demetrius Campbell, who committed via Orlando Christian Prep. This is the body type that Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal envision at Miami.
While I do think he is a raw prospect and will need to be molded, all the tools are there, and Miami has unlimited resources for offensive line development.
He is a former basketball player who can move well in space.
Frame
At 6'6 300 pounds before his senior year in High school, he brings much-needed size to continue the overhaul of quality depth at the position.
Potential
This is a high-ceiling take at the position. Molding his movement skills and frame with proper technique and our consistent strength program should turn him into a trench monster.
First Step
whether in the running game or in pass protection, Campbell's first step out of his stance pops on tape. This is a trait that some linemen have or they don't.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook