The Canes' offensive line class is starting to take shape, with the newest commitment from three-star OL Demetrius Campbell, who committed via Orlando Christian Prep. This is the body type that Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal envision at Miami.

While I do think he is a raw prospect and will need to be molded, all the tools are there, and Miami has unlimited resources for offensive line development.

He is a former basketball player who can move well in space.





Frame

At 6'6 300 pounds before his senior year in High school, he brings much-needed size to continue the overhaul of quality depth at the position.

Potential

This is a high-ceiling take at the position. Molding his movement skills and frame with proper technique and our consistent strength program should turn him into a trench monster.

First Step

whether in the running game or in pass protection, Campbell's first step out of his stance pops on tape. This is a trait that some linemen have or they don't.