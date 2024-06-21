The Hurricanes offensive line class is starting to take shape now with commitments in back-to-back days. The staff is clearly prioritizing size and maneuverability, with Jaden Wilkerson already listed at 6'7" and 330-plus pounds before his senior year. Like Demetrius Campbell, wilkerson has a backround in basketball which pops on tape once you see him move in space.

Frame

Let's be honest this is the type of person you let off the bus first on away games. His physical presence is a completely different animal. He carries the weight well and should be put on the same plan they followed with current Miami Hurricane Anez Cooper.

Upside

Wilkerson is nowhere near a finished product. His size and movement skills, in the hands of Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal and Head Coach Mario Cristobal, mean the sky is the limit for him. With the proper technique instilled in him at his size, the brand of football that wins championships can be played here. The development of players like this can be used in future recruitment.

Movement Skills

Wilkerson is not a statue; he can fire off the football or pull across to lead the way. The basketball background really shows when you see him get downfield.

For a player his size, it is a marvel to watch him move with no stiffness or slow start off the ball.