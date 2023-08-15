The Miami Hurricanes land a developmental offensive tackle with an extremely high upside in Kavion Broussard via Zachary, LA. The massive prospect will be a project for Coach Alex Mirabal to develop.

Frame

Broussard possesses an elite frame to work with, but his quickness and ability to move is what sets him apart. At 6'7" and 280 pounds, Broussard is a dream body type for a left tackle. He has extremely long arms that stop rushers to get going. A year or two in Miami's strength and conditioning program could very well put UM in a position to have an anchor at left tackle.

Athleticism

His movement and skills at this size are unique and difficult to find. Broussard can get to the second and third level of a defense with ease and be effective.

Potential

Big and tall tackles do not grow on trees, let alone one who can move laterally as Broussard can. He has all the tools of a prototypical impact left tackle and it will be up to Coach Mario Cristobal and company to unlock that potential during his time at Miami.