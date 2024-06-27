The dominoes continue to fall for the Hurricanes offensive line class, the addition of four-star IOL Max Buchanan via Sanford, FL. The 6'4" 300-pounder fits the theme for this class as a big body that can move well in space.

He moves very well on tape and reminds me of how former Cane center Matt Lee would get out in front of screens. This is the blue-chipper that the fans have been waiting for on the offensive line.





Frame

At his size before his senior season, it's safe to assume he will arrive at Miami with a ready-to-play body. The Great Wall of Mirabal will be a 6'4" 300-pound and up club just to get in; the preferred body type has been well established.





Movement

I almost believed that Buchanan was going to get a shovel pass on one of the plays where he was pulling. All jokes aside he moves extremely well. Multiple times on tape he is able to get ahead on screens to put a cornerback on his back. He has agile feet through the hole as he gets to the second level.





Pad Level

He has a great pad level, especially in the running game. It is consistently low and perfect for combo blocking. One of the reasons he projects to guard is how well he double teams at the point of attack, and his pad level is a big reason why.





Trench Bully

Buchanan is a true dawg who is a force for defenders to try and fight off all game. He is relentless and can be found 20 yards downfield, laying out defensive backs or standing over the top for a pancake.