The Miami Hurricanes have accepted their fifth offensive line commit of the cycle with four-star IOL Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli via Bishop Gorman.

The 6'3", 285-pounder is another Polynesian recruited from out west to enhance the Canes in the trenches. It is said that Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal and Head Coach Mario Cristobal's success with Pacific West Islanders influenced the decision.

He plays at a powerhouse high school that is familiar with big competition. He completely dominates no matter who he lines up against and can very well be Bishop Gorman's best player.

SJ projects as Miami's center of the future and may be expected to play early, with Indiana transfer Zach Carpenter's impending departure after exhausting his eligibility in 2024.





Frame

SJ fits the mold, being at least 6'3" and north of 280 pounds. He carries his weight well and can add even more good weight to his frame over his time at Miami.





Physicality

A trench bully in every way, he consistently imposes his will on defenders. Nasty habit of decleating defensive linemen and will look for contact even after he has completed his assignment.





Technique

He has a very good pad level and excellent body control/placement in run schemes. He can consistently double-team and get to the backer. It is easy to tell that he is well-coached, which will only be enhanced once he gets to Miami.





Mobility

Like every lineman in this class, SJ can get out in space despite his size.