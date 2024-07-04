The Hurricanes have locked in their chosen signal caller for the 2026 class with the commitment of four-star QB Dereon Coleman via Orlando, FL.

The 6'1" 165-pounder has a rapid release while bringing pinpoint accuracy. Coleman is a true dual threat who opens up the playsheet in the red zone.

With his leadership, he brings an unmeasurable ability to the table and can get the best out of the players around him.





Arm talent

The ball flies out of Coleman's hand with incredible velocity. He also knows when to put touch on the football. He throws an excellent deep ball that consistently lands "nose down" and in stride.





Rapid release

Coleman has one of the quickest releases in the country. This ability promotes yards after catch, as pass-catchers have more space to operate. The ability to let it rip quickly after reading the defense is a major upside in the RPO game.





Dual Threat

He is not just a runner that defenses must respect on zone reads. Coleman is elusive in the open field with a great burst and puts a ton of pressure on defenses in the red zone due to his ability to navigate through traffic.





Swagger

No quarterback in the 2026 class represents what Miami is looking for at the position more than Coleman. The staff is in love with his leadership qualities and his true competitive nature.