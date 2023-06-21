The Miami Hurricanes have added a four-star running back Kevin Riley out of Alabama head coach Nick Saban's backyard via Tuscaloosa County.

A consensus top 150 player in the country he possesses the ideal frame for an every-down back at 6'0" and 195 pounds. He is built extremely well to carry the load and he also possesses ELITE acceleration and great speed.

This is an ELITE commitment for Miami as Alabama was pushing hard to keep him home.

Frame

His size is the ideal frame for a workhorse back whose body can withstand the workload over the course of the season.

Acceleration

By far his best trait in my opinion. He has an ELITE burst out the gate and can get to top speed within 3-4 steps which allows him to blast through holes that would have otherwise closed.

Patience

Built like a tank while also possessing home run speed is rare to see in a young RB. He also shows patience on tape. In several plays he allows blocks to develop while he tip-toes through waiting for a crease to explode through.

Physicality

Runs through arm tackles like nothing as it doesn't even seem to slow him down. Several times on tape he is trucking defenders at impact.