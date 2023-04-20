The Canes debuted offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's new offense this spring and we already see a prelude of what could be coming in the fall. This time last spring Canes' fans were panicking over the direction of the offense but this time fans are excited about the tempo and scheme. The new defense also debuted under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and brought out the exotic looks, even while missing key personnel.

Quarterback

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Tyler Van Dyke looked sharp when he had time to operate which is what we have come to expect. Pretty fade balls to Colbie Young and super dime to Jacolby George right on the outside shoulder vs perfect coverage reminded fans of his NFL-type arm. The reads are much quicker and you can see TVD is making it a point to get the ball out of his hands. It was hard for Jacurri Brown to wow fans with his legs, which are basically a non-factor in a touch QB spring game, however, he did flash as a passer on a few reps, but also showed he still has a ways to go. Dawson dialed up the levels concept with a stop on the outside and corner route from slot, to high low the defense. Brown read it perfectly hitting Isaiah Horton on the stop but the next time we ran it Nathaniel Joseph was wide open on the corner route this time and he missed the throw. GOT TO HAVE THAT. Emory Williams had protection issues as his offensive line struggled with the young defensive linemen, but he was still able to get the ball out quickly and accurately. The throw of the day for him was the back shoulder 50/50 ball on the money to Horton on the outside. MONEY.

Running Backs

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Henry Parrish looked quick and explosive just like we saw him last year when healthy. A few times this spring game he finished runs very impressively. Expect him to remain RB1. Don Chaney is a fan favorite returning from injury and he moved well which is an encouraging sign for fans. He was also showcasing his hands by catching a few passes out of the backfield.

Wide Receivers

Isaiah Horton, Wide Receiver, Miami

Young looked great all game with his new reformed body. He was in and out of his breaks well and caught the ball away from his body. I would like to see him fake inside on his fade routes as he wasn't giving TVD much room to put the ball. George looked super smooth in and out of his breaks creating separation at will. Recorded the play of the night when TVD put a fade ball on his outside shoulder to the back pylon one for a Canes touchdown! Xavier Restrepo looked explosive coming off his foot injury and was in and out of his breaks mixing up the tempo of his routes to great effectiveness. Brashard Smith did not get many targets but did get a touchdown on a drag route. Excellent blocking all night hats off to him. Horton looked good. Improved his movement and was not stiff in the upper body which has helped his fluidity and routes. He won a 50/50 ball vs good coverage, which hopefully he can continue to build on that. Joseph looked explosive and will be a problem with the ball in his hands.

Tight Ends

Jaleel Skinner looks bigger and faster this spring while the offense is making it a point to get him the ball in space with a few run-pass option designs for him in the flat. Expect that come fall we see him used more vertically. Riley Williams, the 6'7" freshman, looked 6'7" in person and is physically ready on Day one if his number is called. He scored on a slot fade and did a great job eating the off-man's cushion before making his move.

Offensive Line

(From Left to Right) Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola, Offensive Line, Miami

With Anez Cooper and Javion Cohen being late scratches, the offensive line depth was tested already and looked as if we are still not where we need to be depth-wise. Jalen Rivers started out at left tackle with Zion Nelson still out having an up-and-down night as Bain and others were able to get home on TVD on the backside. Logan Sagopolu moved well and looked completely healthy as he pulled several times and popped Parrish with a key block on an inside zone. Matt Lee sitting there in the stadium, many can see that he is already a leader on the field it was impressive to see. Solid night for the veteran who is LOCKED to start. Laurance Seymore's body looks to be reaping the benefits of the new conditioning program. Francis Mauigoa looked the part of the #1 freshman tackle but looked like an upperclassman with his size and play. He mauled in Miami's running game while showing light feet going against Nyjalik Kelly.

Defensive Line

Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive End, Miami

Kelly looks the part of a star pass rusher and flashed his versatility by dropping into zones almost baiting TVD into an interception. Akheem Mesidor had a low snap count since he has nothing to prove, but when he was out there it was clear he is a top-five player on the team. Rueben Bain flashing is an understatement. The freshman lived in the backfield all night whether off the edge or with one-on-one offensive guards. There is not a player who raised their stock higher than Bain did. Cyrus Moss looked on the slim side but boy can he move and looks to fill a pass-rushing situations role while also showing he can drop in coverage. Freshman Jayden Wayne looks like a redshirt sophomore already size-wise and did not disappoint with his get-off.

Linebackers

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami

Fransico Mauigoa was honestly the player I was most impressed by as he was FLYING to the ball. When he chased down George on a jailbreak screen the entire sideline heard how hard he was breathing to run him down. I walked away super impressed by his athleticism and his first-step explosiveness. Wesley Bissainthe looked the part and would have had several sacks if the game was live. Keontra Smith was also flying to the football and almost baited Brown into an interception when he jumped a curl route.

Defensive Backs

Davonte Brown, Cornerback, Miami