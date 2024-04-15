The Hurricanes continue their tear into the Midwest with the commitment of four-star tight end Brock Schott via Leo, Indiana. The real "TEU" has doubled down now, locking in a 6'3", 225-pound vertical threat who can do it all as a pass catcher.

Schott's acceleration separates him from any other tight end in the country. He possesses a great burst, which can also be seen when lined up as a defensive end.

Frame

He is the perfect size for a pass-catching tight end or "big slot," as he is too big for nickels and safeties but too fast for linebackers. His frame will allow Miami to take advantage of mismatches.

Ball skills

He is a very natural pass catcher. He consistently plucks the ball out of the air with his hands. Schott tracks the deep ball well and is known for catching passes over defenders' heads.

Speed

Due to his acceleration and straight-line speed, every play is a threat to go the distance. His ability to cover ground pops on tape, as several times he is shown outrunning pursuit angles from defenders.

Versatility

He primarily lines up out wide but also dominates in the slot on nickel defenders. He also blocks at a high level while lined up as an H-back or inline. Schott can also become a real threat from the backfield.