The Hurricanes lock up a wideout for the 2025 class in dynamic four-star Daylyn Upshaw via Phenix City, AL. The 6 ft 185 pounder brings versatility to line up in the slot or outside on the numbers, shifty with the ball in space, which aligns with Coach Kevin Beard's style.

He is explosive with the ball in his hands and understands how to set up defenders to beat them to the angle. Upshaw has only taken one official visit which was to Miami before shutting down.





Route running

Plus, route-runner can masterfully manipulate defenders' leverage in off-man coverage in the slot. He abuses corners on the outside with his sudden breaks while they fear him getting over the top.





Frame

I like his build. He is compact and looks well built out. He has a solid frame to work over the middle and break tackles at a consistent level.





YAC God

He is dynamic with the football in his hands and always makes the proper cut at the right time, even when he is off balance. Jacolby George and Xavier Restrepo were two of the best WRs in the conference this past season, and their game heavily emphasizes making the first defender miss. Players with Upshaw's ability are a perfect fit for Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson's scheme.





Hands

Love how easily he plucks the football out of the air. This allows him a split second more when it comes to evading defenders since he isn't waiting for it to hit his chest. Strong contested catches at the highest point on tape.