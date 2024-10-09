Video: Film Review - Miami WR Commit Joshua Moore

On Tuesday, the Miami Hurricanes completed the flip for coveted four-star WR Joshua Moore via West Broward.

His commitment to the Gators was already in question after week one's dominant showcase from the Canes, leading to multiple campus secret visits.

The 6'5" playmaker brings much-needed size and freak athleticism to the room, sending another message to UF that Miami controls the state in recruiting.





Frame

You cannot coach 6'5," 205 pounds; it is a God-gifted frame. His extremely long arms help him pluck footballs out of the air and fight off jams at the line of scrimmage. The word "freak" is overused, but it applies to Moore.





Ball Skills

Moore has one of the best hands in the nation. He consistently snags it out of the air at its highest point, whether with one hand or two.





Smoothness

It's not a trait you see often with 6'4"+ receivers, but he brings this element to the field. No choppy steps coming in and out of his breaks. He makes it look easy at the line of scrimmage.