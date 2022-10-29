Video: Film Review Of Miami Commit Kaleb Spencer
Kaleb Spencer has a jumbo athlete frame - 6'3," 210) so a more college-ready body for the second level Versatility - Has lined up all over from strong safety to weakside linebacker. Will most likely make his money as a 2nd level defender with coverage skills.
He's physical. Fits the mold of the type of player Head Coach Mario Cristobal wants as a downhill no-nonsense heat-seeking missile but channels his aggressiveness to make sure his technique when wrapping up is solid.
He's a true football player. Whether it's blocking punts or field goals, the effort is there on every snap while also running down on kickoffs. He's a tackle-maker who continues to show that he plays the game the right way.
He has natural instincts - Playing closer to the box you can see his instincts shine as he recognizes pulling offensive linemen and gets out ahead to blow up run plays.
