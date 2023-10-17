The Miami Hurricanes offense has improved by leaps and bounds from the performance in 2022; however, to take that next step, I believe Miami will need to utilize the speed of Brashard Smith to unlock the full potential.

The Explosive Junior receiver has recorded only nine receptions but for 182 yards and two explosive touchdowns while averaging 20.2 yards per catch.

The Canes have been deadly when they deployed its ten personnel (4-wide receiver set), and it leads me to think we should see it more often.

Look no further than the Texas A&M kickoff return when Smith exploded through the middle for a mesmerizing return touchdown. While I have documented the success of Miami's screen game, it has always left me to wonder why "Agent 0" has not received any; he did, however, receive a pop pass vs Temple, which he took for 28 yards.

His ability to score whenever he touches the ball warrants a few plays, a game designed to get him the ball in space. Most importantly, adding Smith alongside the starting receiving core balances the group. With Smith on the field, the safeties in the middle of the field will have to think twice when bracketing Xavier Restrepo.

This extra space over the middle could benefit X and ensure that wideouts on the outside, like George and Young, have true one-on-one matchups. It will truly make a defense pick its poison as Colbie Young brings great size, Restrepo runs excellent routes provides yards after the catch, and Jacolby George excels in short, intermediate, and the deep ball.

Finally, adding Smith's explosive speed will lead to more cushion and space for everyone around him if he is not too busy taking advantage of it himself.