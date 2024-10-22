Video: Head Coach Jim Larranaga at basketball media day

in other news
Head Coach Jim Larranaga answered questions at basketball media on Monday.
First, Larranaga shares his thoughts on former Virginia head coach Tony Bennett retiring and the changed landscape of college athletics with the transfer portal and NIL (1:02).
Next, he shared thoughts on managing a new roster (2:35) and shared thoughts on transfers Brandon Johnson and Lynn Kidd.
Larranaga followed up with thoughts on the freshman class: Jalil Bethea, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Divine Ugochukwu, and Austin Swartz (6:44).
He provides his take on Jalen Blackmon (8:54) and Nijel Pack (9:31). Larranaga mentions that transfer Kiree Huie had hand surgery, and the timetable for his return is uncertain and discusses defensive philosophy (10:31).
Lastly, Larranaga shares his thoughts on the ACC (11:43) and the importance of having a couple of returning players (12:34), what the NBA is looking for (13:21), and if a small backcourt can win in the ACC (14:15).
