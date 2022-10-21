The women's basketball team is looking to build from a NCAA tournament appearance in the 2021-22 season. Head Coach Katie Meier talks about the expectations going into the season.

She shares thoughts on Canadian native LaShae Dwyer, Jasmyne Roberts, Karla Erjavec, Kyla Oldacre, and Ja'Leah Williams who she called the "catalyst."

She shares her thoughts on the Cavinder twins (Haley and Hannah Cavinder) and what they bring to the team.









