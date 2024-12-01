Published Dec 1, 2024
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after loss to Syracuse
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media after its 42-38 loss to Syracuse.

Miami awaits to learn where its bowl destination is, as it will be announced next Sunday.

